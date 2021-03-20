David R. W. Potter Purchases 999 Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Stock

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) insider David R. W. Potter purchased 999 shares of Gresham House Strategic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £13,976.01 ($18,259.75).

Shares of GHS opened at GBX 1,397.60 ($18.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.88. Gresham House Strategic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.36.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

