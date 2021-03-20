DDKoin (DDK) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $21,768.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007460 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

