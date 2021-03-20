DeepOnion Price Hits $0.16 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $984.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 118.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015478 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,444,376 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.