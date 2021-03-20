Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $372.48 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day moving average of $271.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

