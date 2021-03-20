Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Delek US stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

