Dero (DERO) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Dero has a market cap of $26.71 million and approximately $291,515.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,316.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.25 or 0.03131091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.90 or 0.00345435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.38 or 0.00926186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00396785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00359156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00264938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00021418 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

