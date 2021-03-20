Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.14.

TELUS stock opened at C$26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.13. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.61 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

