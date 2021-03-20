Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

