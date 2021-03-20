Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.14.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$56.74 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of C$51.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

