Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,996 ($39.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,125.10 ($40.83). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,970.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,830.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

