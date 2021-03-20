Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

