Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 7.8%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.51. 869,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 838,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.