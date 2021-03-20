DigitalNote Achieves Market Cap of $17.31 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $17.31 million and $1.20 million worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.44 or 0.00395045 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,033,907,548 coins and its circulating supply is 4,884,027,286 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

