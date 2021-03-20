DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Announces March 24th IPO

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is planning to raise $751 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, March 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 16,500,000 shares at a price of $44.00-$47.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. generated $318.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $43.6 million. The company has a market cap of $4.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, Keybanc Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities and Stifel acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to simplify cloud computing so that developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. DigitalOcean is a leading cloud computing platform offering on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We were founded with the guiding principle that the transformative benefits of the cloud should be easy to leverage, broadly accessible, reliable and affordable. Our platform simplifies cloud computing, enabling our customers to rapidly accelerate innovation and increase their productivity and agility. Over 570,000 individual and business customers currently use our platform to build, deploy and scale software applications. Our users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students and hobbyists. Our customers use our platform across numerous industry verticals and for a wide range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, and managed services, among many others. We believe that our focus on simplicity, community, open source and customer support are the four key differentiators of our business, driving a broad range of customers around the world to build their applications on our platform. We had approximately 573,000 customers as of Dec. 31, 2020, up from approximately 502,000 as of Dec. 31, 2018. Our customers are spread across over 185 countries, and around two-thirds of our revenue has historically come from customers located outside the United States. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, according to the prospectus. Of interest: DigitalOcean had filed confidentially to go public in November 2020. “.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 581 employees. The company is located at 101 6th Avenue New York, New York 10013 and can be reached via phone at (646) 827-4366.

