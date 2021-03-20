Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.73% of Dine Brands Global worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.