DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.