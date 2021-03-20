DMScript Price Tops $0.24 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 163.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00455047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00138005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.23 or 0.00672292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00076215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars.

