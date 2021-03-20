Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.80-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.072-33.747 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.09 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.80-9.50 EPS.

NYSE DG opened at $187.78 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average is $206.43.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.16.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.