Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $91.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Domo stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

