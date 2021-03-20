Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

