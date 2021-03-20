Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Donut has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $119,784.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Donut token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.