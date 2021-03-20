DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 159.6% against the dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and $9.81 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,239.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.67 or 0.00917753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00349786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00031979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

