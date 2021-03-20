DSLA Protocol Market Cap Achieves $47.89 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00650366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034782 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

