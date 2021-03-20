Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.07 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $140.52 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00051876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00660096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034617 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.