Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,061,048.32 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

