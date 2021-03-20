Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.06

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.06 and last traded at $134.69, with a volume of 2022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,302 shares of company stock worth $20,578,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,553,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

