East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $85.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

EWBC opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

