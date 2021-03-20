Eaton Vance Management Buys 83 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day moving average of $202.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

