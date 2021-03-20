Eaton Vance Management Has $14.55 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,890 shares of company stock worth $1,508,620 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

