Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,830 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,552,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

