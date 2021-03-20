Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,921 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $19,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 727,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,445,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,641 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

PHR stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

