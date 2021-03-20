eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in eHealth by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

