Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.72. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.