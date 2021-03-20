Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

