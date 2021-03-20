Elitium Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00010147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $181.51 million and $184,878.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00653916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024526 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034317 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

