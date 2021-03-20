Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $355,873.69 and $273.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.30 or 0.03125589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,966,493 coins and its circulating supply is 42,915,161 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

