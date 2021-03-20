Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00455372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00141640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00686006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00073484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com.

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

