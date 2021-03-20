Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were down 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $147.86 and last traded at $148.48. Approximately 3,877,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,221,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

