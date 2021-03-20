Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,334 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Essent Group worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

ESNT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

