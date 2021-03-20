Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,873 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,780,000 after acquiring an additional 156,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.