Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.