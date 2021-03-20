Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GO opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

