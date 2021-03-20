Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 210.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.