Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,270,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,105,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.