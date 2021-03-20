Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 18,274 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.53. 48,348,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

