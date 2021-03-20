Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 187,204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 280,807 shares during the period. BP accounts for 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in BP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Mizuho started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

BP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 10,844,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,363,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

