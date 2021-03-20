Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Cutera by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 292,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

