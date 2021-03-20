Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 38,195 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.93% of Sterling Construction worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 544,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

