Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 319 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 517.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $1,177,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,723,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,965. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

