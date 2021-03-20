Etrion (TSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 60,669 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$126.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48.

Etrion Company Profile (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

